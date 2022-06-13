Title Sponsor HealthDirect Pharmacy Services Leads Support Of 25th Annual St. Luke-Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament August 5

OSWEGO – Programs that keep residents on the St. Luke healthcare campus in Oswego active and engaged in their community will benefit from support of this year’s Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament’s Title Sponsor HealthDirect Pharmacy Services.

The tournament “tees off” on Friday, August 5 at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton. The four-person “Captain & Crew” format attracts golfers with a relaxed atmosphere and great prizes, while supporting local not-for-profit healthcare e providers.

The tournament entry fee is $85 per person. Team registration is open to the public and limited to the first 24 teams to register. The entry fee includes greens fees, cart, on-course games including a $50,000 hole-in-one contest, lunch, with prize drawings and awards immediately following at Kristen’s at Battle Island.

Sponsoring partners for this year’s charity event to date include The Bonadio Group, Environmental Services Specialist Corp., Fulton Savings Bank, Sodexo, The Yang Patyi Law Firm, and Usherwood Office Technology.

Proceeds from the charity golf tournament enable the over 300 served by affiliates St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons and St. Francis Commons each day to stay connected with their community by funding outings, activities and entertainment.

The tournament is named in honor of the late Francis Boyce, St. Luke Health Service’s first Administrator and past President of the Board of Directors. An avid golfer, Mr. Boyce helped shape the St. Luke organization during his 35 year tenure.

To register a four-person team or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact the St. Luke Community Relations Department at 315-342-3166. Sponsorship and team registration can be completed online at www.stlukehs.com/giving/2022-golf-tournament.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...