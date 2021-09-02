OSWEGO – After seeing a high demand for outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Oswego plans to add to its local park adjacent to the town clerk’s office.

The decision to purchase a new playset was announced via a Facebook post on Monday, polling residents which structure they would prefer. According to the post, the town will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and all options are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The town supervisor, Richard Kaulfuss, said the plan is to authorize the purchase during the September board meeting, but he is not sure when the new playset will be ready to use.

“I don’t have [a timeline] right now,” Kaulfuss said. “Some of the pieces of equipment are on backorder right now with supply issues, but at least with some of it, we will start the preparation this fall. We are hoping to get it installed as soon as we can and move forward.”

Town residents made Kaulfuss aware of the situation over the last 18 months or so when COVID-19 shut down much of the United States. During that time, especially in the summer, children used the park to enjoy time outdoors, and the town “noticed an increased use” of the park, according to the facebook post. Because of this, the board wanted to replace portions of the playground.

“We are trying to upgrade that,” Kaulfuss said. “We have had increased usage of the park with the COVID pandemic, more people have been out and we have gotten feedback that it needs to be upgraded and repaired. We had an opportunity to get some equipment at a reasonable price, and we jumped on it.”

While some portions will be removed, the town plans to keep the swingset. Kaulfuss added that this would be a “good investment in the future,” the future of the community being a major reason for the purchase. Kaulfuss sees this investment as a way to revitalize the community and remind residents that the town has many resources to offer.

“I think pride in the community is very important,” Kaulfuss said. “If people have pride in the community and use resources within the community, then it will keep the community up and keep the community vibrant, and the community will grow. I think the park is one way to get that pride back into the community and get people using the resources the town has to offer.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...