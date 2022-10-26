OSWEGO – Tis the season! The annual DuFore’s Diamond Ring Raffle is back and bigger than ever for the 2022 holiday season.

Once again, DuFore’s Jewelers has donated a beautiful diamond ring to be raffled in support of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign.

Each fall, the community, local businesses, and organizations join together to raise funds for United Way that will help the community in ways that are meaningful and impactful for all. The annual Ring Raffle helps fund the annual campaign which in turn supports United Way’s members agencies’ efforts to fight hunger, support children and youth and ensure wellness.

Worth $4,000, this ring is a stunning Pear-shaped Cluster Diamond ring – 1 carat total weight, set on 14K Yellow Gold band with a White Gold filigree accent. The ring is currently on display at DuFore’s Jewelers, 94 West Second Street in Oswego.

Returning by popular demand again for a second year, is the added second-place prize of a $200 gift card to DuFore’s.

“DuFore’s has been such a big supporter of United Way and our local community for years. We continue to be astonished each year by the generosity of DuFore’s Jewelers in donating this ring to raise funds for United Way and our local community partners and their programs,” said Brandi Weaver, resource development director for United Way of Greater Oswego County.

Ticket sales continue right up until the drawing at noon on Christmas Eve, December 24. The drawing will be broadcast live on United Way’s Facebook from DuFore’s Jewelers. For a chance at winning one of these spectacular prizes, tickets are available for $1 per chance, six tickets for $5 or 15 tickets for $10.

All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the United Way’s mission of improving lives in Oswego County by meeting critical human needs.

“The unwavering support we receive from local small businesses, like Dufore’s, is incredible. It takes an entire community working together to create positive change, and I believe we have that level of dedication here in Oswego County,” Weaver said.

Tickets are available at DuFore’s Jewelers located at 94 West Second Street, Oswego, or at the United Way office at 1 South First Street in Fulton (lower level of Community Bank), and from United Way staff and board members. For more information, visit the United Way’s website at www.oswegounitedway.org or call 315-593-1900 option 2.

About United Way of Greater Oswego County: United Way is advancing the common good by changing systems to help all of us. We are all connected and interdependent. We all win when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, when people are healthy. United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of these problems. Living UNITED means being a part of the change. It takes everyone on the community working together to create a brighter future. For more information about how to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County, please call 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

