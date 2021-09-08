OSWEGO – The annual United Way Campaign kicks off with a breakfast on September 15 at Curtis Manor, 10 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, Oswego, New York, starting at 8 a.m.

This year, the campaign theme is “Unity in the Community” and is bringing back some old favorites like campaign progress thermometers, fun competitions among workplaces and creative campaigning.

This year’s Kick Off Breakfast brings together community leaders, workplace campaign mentors, partner agencies and welcomes anyone who is centered around the idea of creating partnerships to better the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels speak about her experiences in the community and how she’s invested in the area, to be inspired by United Way supporters and to learn more about this year’s United Way campaign.

“This is our introduction of the new campaign to the community and to let everyone know it’s time to be part of the solution,” said United Way of Greater Oswego County Resource Development Director Kate Davis Pitsley. “It’s only through workplace campaigns from businesses small and large, from schools to non-profit and for-profit companies, that we are able to have a lasting impact and improve lives. We know our local leaders and stakeholders are committed to addressing the problems in our community. Now is the time to work together to create long-lasting change and a brighter future.”

This event provides the official kickoff of the fall United Way campaign and gives United Way’s Campaign Cabinet the opportunity to unveil its 2021 Media Campaign, including the theme “Unity in the Community,” marketing materials, and how businesses and individuals can use these tools to help raise funds to meet community needs.

The reservation deadline has been extended to Friday, September 10 at 4:30 p.m. (or until the event reaches capacity). To RSVP for the event, call United Way at 315-593-1900, option 2 or email [email protected] to reserve a spot. Registration is $20 per person.

The money raised during the annual United Way campaign stays in Oswego county, providing support to 30 programs at 19 agencies. For more information or to register for the Campaign Kickoff Breakfast, visit www.oswegounitedway.org or call 315-593-1900.

United Way of Greater Oswego County Campaign Cabinet members recently met to finalize plans for the Campaign Kickoff Breakfast. Pictured from left are United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine, Rob Rolfe of Harmony Financial Services, Dick Delaney, and Clark Stanton of OVIA Insurance Agencies. Missing from the photo are Jeff Weigand of The Palladium-Times and Kate Davis Pitsley of the United Way.

About United Way of Greater Oswego County: United Way is advancing the common good by changing systems to help all of us. We are all connected and interdependent. We all win when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, when people are healthy. United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of these problems. Living United means being part of the change. It takes everyone in the community working together to create a brighter future.

For more information about to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County, please call 315-593-1900 or visit www.OswegoUnitedWay.org.

