OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County volunteers are hard at work getting ready for their first fundraiser of the year, a chicken barbecue set for Thursday, March 25 at Woodchuck Saloon, 1 Mitchell Street, Oswego, from noon to 3 p.m.(or until sold out).

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced United Way to cancel many of our annual fundraisers over the last year,” said Kate Davis Pitsley, resource development director at United Way of Greater Oswego County. “In order to recover some of the funding we use to support local partner agencies, we have put together another one of our most successful and delicious events, the Chicken Barbecue at Woodchuck Saloon.”

The $10 dinners include a half-chicken, Woodchuck-style beans, salt potatoes and a roll. Pre-orders can be arranged for slightly earlier or later delivery and pick-up.

Volunteers will be providing delivery (for locations that order 5 dinners or more) in surrounding areas. Volunteers are also happy to walk orders out to vehicles once ordered. All pre-orders must be reserved by Friday, March 19 at 5 p.m.

Call 315-806-3430 or email [email protected] to pre-order and reserve your dinner up to the deadline of March 19. To order online visit this secure link: app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/UnitedWayofGreaterOswegoCount_1/Chickenbbq-032521.html

About United Way of Greater Oswego County: United Way is advancing the common good by changing systems to help all of us. We are all connected and interdependent. We all win when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, when people are healthy. United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of these problems. Living UNITED means being a part of the change. It takes everyone on the community working together to create a brighter future. For more information about how to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County, please call 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

