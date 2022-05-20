Oswego Firefighters Fight Overnight Fire Along West Bridge Street

OSWEGO – Oswego Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in a multiple family residence at 110 West Bridge Street just before 4 a.m.. The single occupant in the residence, at the time of the fire, was able to escape on his own. There were no injuries report.

Oswego Fire and Police Department investigators are currently looking to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone with information about the fire should call investigators at (315) 342-8120. State Route 104/ West Bridge Street has been reopened to traffic in both directions.

Oswego Police Department and Menter Ambulance assisted at the scene. Additional fire departments assisted at the scene of the fire with personnel and for stand-by including Fulton, Minetto, Oswego Town, Novelis, Scriba, Hannibal, as well as from the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office.

Update: A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of SUNY Oswego’s Sigma Gamma fraternity house, the residence that caught on fire. As of May 21 at 8:15 a.m., $9,295 of the the $2,000 goal has been raised.

