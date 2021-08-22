SANDY CREEK, NY – This morning, August 22, at 9:12 a.m., State Police in Pulaski responded to a reported motorcycle crash on State Route 3 in the town of Sandy Creek, which resulted in the death of the motorcyclist.

The preliminary investigation has determined that 57-year-old James J. Casper, from Waymart, Pennsylvania, was operating a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Route 3 when he lost control and exited the roadway.

The motorcycle then struck a waterline pipe laying inside the ditch and became airborne. Casper was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Sandy Creek Rescue and NOCA ambulance.

