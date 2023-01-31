Syracuse NY – Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has received reports that a possible phishing scam related to fundraising money for the family of Ava Wood, Ava was the victim of murder suicide from Baldwinsville NY. We ask the community to please be aware of these phishing scams.

If you wish to donate the sites provided here are the only THREE approved by the family.

The family-approved GoFundMe is here: https://gofund.me/06def16f

Ava Wood Memorial Scholarship (information and to donate): https://secure.givelively.org/donate/baldwinsville-community-scholarship-foundation-inc/ava-wood-memorial-scholarship

Remembering Ava Wood Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rememberingavawood (maintained by the family)

If anyone is concerned, they have already been scammed please contact: www.IC3.gov

