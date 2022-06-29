SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall on Mount Royal Kids Citrus Foaming Hand Soap with UPC 37432200293.

Mount Royal, the manufacturer, is recalling this product due to possible contamination with P. Aeruginosa, a microorganism found in the environment which poses a potential health risk, primarily in immunocompromised individuals.

Customers who purchased the affected products can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at [email protected].

Many of the customers who purchased this item have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...