Price Chopper/Market 32 Now Accepting EBT SNAP Payment Via Instacart

SCHENECTADY, NY –Price Chopper/Market 32 32 today announced that all 81 of its New York stores are now accepting EBT SNAP payment as part of Instacart’s first multi-chain wave of payment integration expansion.

The progressive Northeastern chain’s stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont will follow suit in the coming weeks.

Ongoing expansion highlights Price Chopper / Market 32’s and Instacart’s shared commitment to working with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to make fresh food and pantry staples more accessible.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 is pleased to be amongst the first national grocery retailers equipped to accept EBT SNAP benefits as a form of payment online via Instacart for grocery delivery and curbside pickup,” said Blaine Bringhurst, the Price Chopper/Market 32’s EVP, Merchandising, Marketing and Store Operations. “We’ve advocated for this convenience since our partnership with Instacart began and are truly gratified that the success of its pilot program now allows us to extend the convenience to our customers throughout New York State.”

“Providing people greater access to the food they love is at the core of Instacart’s mission. We recognize the opportunity that we have to increase access to fresh food and pantry staples by making grocery even more accessible through same-day delivery and pickup,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “We’re committed to continuing to expand EBT SNAP payment for Americans across the country and proud of the way it elevates our partnership with Price Chopper/Market 32.”

EBT SNAP participants will now be able to shop Price Chopper / Market 32’s NY stores, via the Instacart online site and mobile app. Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. A secondary form of payment will be needed for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per federal SNAP guidelines. Customers can then enter their zip code to determine the nearest participating store to them and begin selecting items from the array of EBT-eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to apply their benefits to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed for receipt in as fast as an hour or scheduled several days in advance.

To help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will waive delivery or pickup fees through June 16, 2021 on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.

About Price Chopper / Market 32

Based in Schenectady, NY, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with nearly 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 45,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company’s cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world’s biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

