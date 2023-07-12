PUBLIC NOTICE: Proposed Replacement Of U.S. Route 11 Bridge, Bridge E-64, Across The Erie Canal, Between Cicero, Onondaga County, Hastings, And Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, ONONDAGA COUNTY – All interested parties are notified that the Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, has received an application from the New York State Department of Transportation (“NYSDOT”) requesting approval of the location and plans for proposed replacement of the U.S. Route 11 Bridge, Bridge E-64, across the Erie Canal, mile 150.58, between the Cicero, Onondaga County, and Hastings, Oswego County, New York.

NYSDOT proposes to replace the existing three-span fixed bridge with another three-span bridge with updated features.? The proposed replacement bridge would be another three-span structure located on the same alignment and footprint as the existing structure.? It would be 413.50-feet long from abutment-to-abutment and have an out-to-out width of at least 57.25-feet over the navigation channel, pending final design. It would provide a vertical clearance of 24.23-feet at center and 23.20-feet at the limit of the navigation channel, and it would provide a horizontal clearance of 240.00-feet. The purpose and need of the proposed project is to replace the current structure which is deteriorating and has exceeded its original design life.

In addition to proposing a permanent replacement structure, NYSDOT also proposes construction of a temporary bridge that would be located approximately on the same alignment as the existing structure and approximately 50.00-feet west.? It would provide 23.50-feet of vertical clearance of 23.50-feet and horizontal clearance of 201.50-feet. It would provide a detour to land traffic and removed upon completion of construction of the replacement structure. Existing piers would be removed to the mudline and replaced, existing abutments would be removed to finish ground, and the existing superstructure would be removed and replaced.

Public Notice 09-03-23, copy attached, provides details on the project and explains how to provide comments. It is also available at Public Notices for Bridges | Navigation Center (uscg.gov).

Interested parties are requested to express their views, in writing, on the proposed bridge project including its possible impacts to the environment and navigation. Comments will be received for the record through August 11, 2023. The Coast Guard project officer is Mr. Michael Walker and may be contacted at (216) 902-6087, or by email at [email protected].

