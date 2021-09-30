Pulaski Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

PULASKI, NY – State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force announced today the arrest of Shane C. Evans, age 38 from Pulaski, New York, for two counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class “E” felony, and two counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class “D” felony.

Evans was arrested during an Internet Crimes Against Children operation targeting those who are trading in child sexual exploitation material.

He was transported to the Oswego County Public Safety Building pending centralized arraignment.

The ICAC Task Force is made up of members of the New York State Police and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

