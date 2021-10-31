Red Creek Man Killed In Roll-Over Crash In Town Of Oswego

OSWEGO – According to police, on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:01 p.m., State Police responded to a fatal roll-over crash on Bunker Hill Road in the town of Oswego, Oswego County.

The investigation has determined a 1988 Chevrolet pick-up truck, operated by William E. Bigelow, age 64 from Red Creek, New York, was traveling southbound on Bunker Hill Road, north of Tug Hill Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and exited the west side shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then struck an earth embankment and overturned.

Bigelow was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego Town Fire Department, and Menter Ambulance.

