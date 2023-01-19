OSWEGO COUNTY – Wrapping up a decade of grant-making in December 2022, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is bidding a fond farewell to two longstanding board members, Kathy Fenlon and Casey Raymond, who both served on the board since the inception of the foundation.

“With Kathy as Chair and Casey as Vice Chair, the foundation’s impact has been amazing,” newly elected Shineman Board Chair Margaret Barclay said. “Among the many accomplishments, the board has approved $12.2 million in grants, during their tenure, to over 200 nonprofit organizations that improve the quality of life in Oswego County. Kathy and Casey have worked tirelessly and with patience and determination to ensure that the mission of the Shineman Foundation was followed. We will miss their knowledge and passion for helping carry forward the mission set in motion by Barbara and Dick Shineman.”

As Kathy and Casey leave the board, the Shineman Foundation is excited to welcome two new board members, Linda Eagan and Dr. Micheal Stephens. Barclay expressed both appreciation and admiration for the former board members’ service and her excitement for the year to come with the new directors.

“The two new board members know the greater Oswego community incredibly well and have a broad range of experience. The current Shineman board members are looking forward to working with them. We value the awareness and understanding they bring to support the mission of the Shineman Foundation,” she said.

Linda Eagan moved to Fulton in 1987 and worked in the human services field until her retirement in 2016. Linda’s background covers many aspects of human services, from juvenile detention to teen pregnancy prevention- Linda always looked for the strengths in each person and has now transitioned that passion to community revitalization as a key founder of the Fulton Block Builders- a grass-roots community revitalization program.

“After moving around the country for close to ten years, I was happy to call Oswego County my home. This is a fabulous community with great opportunities, friends, neighbors, schools, and businesses. But nothing compares to the positive impact I have seen in the last ten years thanks to the Shineman Foundation. I am so excited to serve on this Board and continue the mission and vision Richard and Barbara foresaw- A Catalyst for Change in Oswego County,” said Eagan.

Dr. Stephens began his medical career in 1997 in British Columbia and has clinical experience in emergency medicine, family medicine, hospice care, assisted living, and skilled nursing. Dr. Stephens currently serves as the Associate Chief Medical Officer for Oswego Health and the Medical Director for Morningstar and the Gardens Assisted Living Facilities. Dr. Stephens also provides care to patients at Oswego Family Physicians. As personal health behaviors are a bellwether indicator of a community’s overall health and livability, Dr. Stephens’s background will be a vital resource for Shineman Foundation focus areas and grant-making discussions.

“I’m looking forward to being on the Shineman board,” Dr. Stephens said. “A board that is able to collaborate with our community and find ways to improve and enrich and beautify the lives of the people that live in it.”

“2023 begins a new chapter for the Shineman Foundation which has had the privilege of these two dedicated board members that have shepherded and strengthened the foundation over the last decade,” Shineman Foundation Director Chena Tucker said. “With all change comes opportunity and we welcome both Linda and Dr. Stephens who both bring a wealth of experience, and we are eager to continue the exceptional work of the foundation with their added insight and knowledge.”

