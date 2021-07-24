OSWEGO – Friday brought a close to the National Center for Rural Road Safety’s Rural Road Safety Awareness Week (RRSAW), the second campaign to mitigate serious injuries.

RRSAW started this past Monday, July 19 and this year’s theme, according to the National Center for Rural Road Safety, was “Live, Work and Explore along the Rural Road to Zero.” This zero that is mentioned is part of the center’s overall goal of bringing rural road fatalities and serious injuries to “zero.” In order to do this, it is critical for drivers to slow down and follow good driving practices, even if there is nobody else on the road.

“I think some people may have a tendency to drive faster if they are in a rural setting. Speed is one of the top causes of accidents. The greater the speed the shorter the reaction time,” Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady said. “Slow down and give yourself time, overall, speeding doesn’t get you there any faster. Wear your seatbelt and make sure everyone in the vehicle is also wearing it.”

Beyond slowing down and wearing a seatbelt, Cady added that people should not text and drive as “distracted driving is a leading cause of accidents.”

Over the past week the National Center for Rural Road Safety had five different daily focus points including safe road users, safe vehicles, safe speeds, safe roads and post-crash care. These five points of emphasis can be found on the center’s Facebook page with tips and statistics including the fact that “one-third of all rural fatalities include speed as a factor,” emphasizing the idea that Cady brought when it comes to slowing down.

Another issue for some drivers especially is prevalent at night where there are not as many street lights or external light to help illuminate the roads. In order to combat this and stay on the roads, Cady suggested slow down, a common theme in general rural road safety.

“Slow down, especially if you aren’t familiar with the area,” Cady said. “Use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic or cars in front of you. Be cognizant that people may be walking or riding bikes along the edge or the shoulder of the roadway.”

Slowing down is also incredibly important when it comes to staying within one’s lane. According to the center, 30 people will die “today” from rural roadway departure crashes. It suggests slowing down and keeping vehicles in one’s lane to reduce the potential for crashes and minimize their severity. The center strongly urged vehicle operators and passengers to wear their seatbelt as it mitigates the “impact forces on your body.”

While these tips are useful for anyone in a rural setting, Oswego has an added challenge of rather difficult winters. Ice and snow can create slick roads and dangerous driving conditions, however, snow tires are a great tool to gain a better grip on the road.

“They help with traction and handling of your vehicle [in] inclement weather,” Cady said. “I put mine on in mid-to-late October and take them off in late March, barring any late season storms. Many people commonly use all-season tires, while they are a help, they don’t give you the same control and handling that snow tires do.”

While Rural Road Safety Awareness Week has concluded, driving in a safe manner is critical all year long in protecting oneself and contributing to the center’s goal of zero road fatalities or serious injuries. Cady urged citizens to contact the police department with questions regarding safe driving or car seat installation via telephone at 315-342-8120.

