PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is hosting their annual auction and fundraiser online once again this year and early bidding is happening now.

The Arts Center moved this event online last year to avoid large gatherings during the pandemic. With COVID and its variants still being a concern they are once again hosting the auction through betterworld.org an organization designed to support and fund non-profits.

Bidding will continue now through 8 p.m, Saturday October 2. To make the event fun and interactive, the Arts Center is hosting a virtual party on Facebook Live from 6 – 8 p.m. on October 2. The event will be emceed with commentary on how the auction items are doing throughout the evening and feature live music by Ritter and Ruddy, a popular local Americana duo.

If you like what you hear, you can bid on a backyard concert with these local musicians.

Award winning Artist Robert Reed will also be painting live at the event and his painting will be offered for bid that night. There are over a hundred auction items including original paintings, prints, and pottery by over forty different artists, as well as unique gift baskets, gift certificates and services from many local businesses.

All items were generously donated so that 100% of the auction money goes directly to support the Salmon River Fine Arts Center.

The center invites the public to preview and bid by going to https://srfac.betterworld.org and selecting the 2021 Auction link. The host website has made it even easier to bid this year as it allows you to set a max bid so that bids will automatically be placed on your behalf to outbid new bidders up to your max bid amount.

“Although we truly miss having everyone in the center for a live fundraising event, we are doing our best to make this a fun virtual party with entertainment via Facebook Live,” said Ann Buchau, president of the board. “We are encouraging people to interact and host their own live auction party with people within their “bubble”, share friendly comments and bid together,” says Buchau. You can bid on any mobile device, tablet, or desktop and no special apps or downloads are needed.

The center wishes to express sincere gratitude to Monique Ritter, Andrew Ruddy, and Robert Reed for donating their time, talents and items to the cause and to all the supporting artists and patrons.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community. For information about the fine arts center, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the arts center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/.

