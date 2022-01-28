OSWEGO COUNTY – The Salmon River Winter Festival returns to northern Oswego County this weekend, with more than a dozen restaurants and taverns competing in mac and cheese, chili and wing challenges and accompanying events.

The Salmon River Winter Festival starts Friday, January 28 and continues through Sunday, January 30, and includes the food challenges, a snowshoe walk/run at Selkirk Shores, snow sculptures, children’s activities and more. The event is free to the public, but anyone wishing to serve as a judge in the food challenges should purchase a $5 ballot each day.

Pre-sale tickets for all three days are available for $13 at the Half-Shire Historical Society, located at 1100 county Route 48 in Richland, and Designs of Elegance floral shop, located at 3891 Rome Road, Pulaski. Single-day tickets will be available throughout the weekend at those locations and each of the participating establishments.

The event will kick off Friday with a mac and cheese challenge from 4 to 9 p.m. The chili challenge starts Saturday at noon and runs through 6 p.m., and the wing challenge runs Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Participants can visit each location with their ballot and rate food samples. Servers will sign ballots to validate.

The festival features live music and entertainment as well, with venues hosting acts such as Crazy Al Karaoke, Joe Battles, Spencer Walker, Brett Falso and Dam Dog throughout the weekend.

Selkirk Shores State Park will again offer free snowshoe rentals on January 29 and 30 as part of the festival. Trails at the park have been groomed and are ready for snowshoeing or hiking. There are a limited number of snowshoes in stock and rentals will be available first come first serve.

The Half-Shire Historical Society, which coordinates the event, will host a small craft show and activities for children throughout the weekend.

Bridge Street Makers, located at 20 Bridge St. in Pulaski, will also hold a free kid’s craft event from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. All ages are welcome and children can create tie-dyed snowflakes.

The following restaurants and taverns are participating in all three food challenges:

Altmar Hotel, 6 Mill St., Altmar

Richland Hotel, 243 Main St., Richland

Fairways and Dreams, 6927 NYS Rte. 3, Richland

The Lakeside, 7116 NYS Rte. 3, Pulaski

LD’s on the River: 4838 Jefferson St., Pulaski

The End Zone Sports Bar: 3435 Maple Ave., Pulaski

11 North Bar and Grill: 5233 US Route 11, Pulaski

Olde School Pub, 2066 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek

JD’s Tavern and Grill, 6059 S. Main St., Sandy Creek

Pond Pit BBQ, 8883 NYS Rte. 3, Sandy Creek

Sand Bar, 8431 NYS Rte. 3, Pulaski

Amy’s Eddies Cove, 28 Lakeshore Rd., Pulaski

Kyle’s Wigwam, 45 Wigwam Drive, Pulaski

The following sites will participate in the Friday mac and cheese and Saturday chili challenges:

Ma Barkers, 5095 US Rte. 11, Pulaski

Millhouse Market, 3790 NYS Rte. 13, Pulaski

Organizers ask that participants abide by existing mask requirements, and a sealed mask will be provided with ballots.

Proceeds from the Salmon River Winter Festival will help fund a community service scholarship in honor of the late Erma Schroeder who was an integral member of the Half-Shire Historical Society. The scholarship is awarded to a local graduating high school senior who exemplifies the community service characteristics that Erma Schroeder valued.

Additional proceeds support other initiatives at Half-Shire, including moving a 1907 railroad depot to the Richland property.

For a complete schedule of activities and registration information, visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountywintercarnival/ or contact Shawn Doyle at [email protected] or 315-602-6388.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related