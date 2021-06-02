PARISH, NY – County Route 22 in Parish will be closed to all traffic between State Route 104 and Canfield Road Thursday, June 6, from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 11:45 a.m. during a Pre-Prom-Mock DWI scenario.

The Student Government of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Jr./Sr.High School is sponsoring the Pre-Prom Mock DWI scenario to open students’ eyes to the dangers of drinking and driving and to encourage safe driving practices the night of the Prom and beyond. The rain date for this event will be Friday, June 4.

The scene will be set up on County Route 22 between the APW Jr./Sr.High School and Elementary School. To facilitate the response by emergency agencies and to make the scene as safe as possible for all involved, County Route 22 in Parish will be closed to all traffic between State Route 104 and Canfield Road from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 11:45 a.m.

The Parish Fire Department, the New York State Police, and McFee Ambulance will be the lead emergency response agencies. Other participants, in addition to APW High School, include the Fire Departments from Altmar, Williamstown, and West Amboy, NOCA Ambulance, Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, Oswego County District Attorney/Coroner, Oswego County E-911 Communications Center, Oswego County Stop-DWI, Harter Funeral Home, and others. The Oswego County Local Emergency Planning Committee is assisting in the planning and setup.

