CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today honored the Central Square Rifle Program for winning the Section III Championship. For the first time in school history, the first team of shooters, or “Red Coats,” who qualified for sectionals were all girls.

Senator Mannion said, “I am proud to support the Central Square Rifle Team and all the young people in our community who are working hard to achieve their goals. I’d also like to acknowledge Coach Paul Menjik, who has been with the school for over fifty-five years and continues to lead, inspire, and teach our kids the values of hard work and good sportsmanship.”

Senator Mannion honored Coach Menjik, age 87, who has been the Central Square Rifle coach since 1966, with an official New York State Senate Commendation Award. Mr. Menjik sets high expectations for his student athletes, and this year’s qualifying shooters earned a combined 97.0 Grade Point Average. He also served for many years as a business course and drivers education instructor at Central Square.

The Red Coats on the Central Square championship team are Mea Coppola, Raechel Fleischmann, Jade Hansen, Catherine Hayes, Emma Lacey and Nina Stalsonberg. Central Square, a co-ed program, won the Section III Championship in February.

Senator Mannion presented the school with a framed official New York State Senate Proclamation and provided a copy to each member of the team.

