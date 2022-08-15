Senior Camp At Camp Hollis Offers One Day Retreat On September 13

OSWEGO COUNTY– A fun filled one-day retreat is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, join us as we celebrate 30 years of Senior Camp. Geared especially for residents, ages 50+, this year’s theme is Water, Water, Everywhere!

Situated along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Camp Hollis is located three miles west of the city of Oswego, 40 Health Camp Rd., and features a unique day camp experience like no other. Many seniors attend year after year and look forward to the Senior Camp Retreat. Newcomers are always welcome, and we encourage you to bring a friend or two along to enjoy the festivities.

The registration fee is just $20, and is strongly encouraged by Wednesday, August 31 as space is limited. Mail your check (payable to Friends of Camp Hollis). Include your name, address, email and telephone number to Fran Wadas, 82 Klocks Corners Road Oswego, NY 13126. For more information on the retreat, call Fran at 315-343-2381 or 315-806-4256.

Some of our day’s highlights include local author Sue Gately who will speak about her sailing experiences on the lake. Past Oswego mayor and author John Sullivan will speak about the economic impact on our waterfront. Patricia Tanner, who is a member of the Salmon River Fine Arts Center in Pulaski, will be instructing a watercolor painting class.

We can bounce along to “South Pacific” music with chair exercises led by Cathy Bonoffski. Enjoy a live performance from Frank Tyrell. Take a guided nature walk with Zach. We’ll have our legendary auction and Bingo too.

The main, hot meal is served at noon with a boxed cold plate for supper. Snacks and drinks are always available. There will even be two accessible cabins with cots available during the day if you want to take a break. You’ll have time to socialize, swing, slide and perhaps toss water balloons.

You can explore some of Camp Hollis’ 40 acres and nature trails and enjoy the view of our Great Lake. The day winds down with a campfire overlooking Lake Ontario, s’mores, singing, and stories. In case of inclement weather, we will end the day with popcorn, singing and stories in the Lodge.

The Senior Camp Planning Committee is asking for your help. We are in need of gift cards for the September 13 retreat. The gift cards will be included in our auction and giveaways. Please, no used gift cards should be donated. Also, any gently used items for the auction or Bingo prizes would be greatly appreciated as well.

Items can be dropped off at Camp Hollis Tuesday, September 13 or at the RSVP office. To drop off items at the RSVP office, contact Program Coordinator, Tracie Wallace at 315-312-2317 or [email protected]. to make arrangements. For questions or more information, contact Therese Watchus at 315-591-8537. Thank you in advance.

Senior Camp relies on the generosity of program presenters, donors, and area businesses like Burger King, Byrne Dairy, Dunkin’ Donuts, Hudson’s Dairy, McDonald’s, Ontario Orchards, Oswego County Opportunities Nutritional Services, Price Chopper, Stewart’s Ice Cream, Tops Friendly Markets, the Oswego Big M, Bosco Meats, Domino’s, and Oswego Elks #271. We very much appreciate everyone’s generosity.

“We hope you can spend the day with us, you can reconnect with friends and meet new campers as well. We are sure you will experience an exciting and fun day at Camp Hollis,” said Therese Watchus, Senior Camp co-coordinator.

