Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service to offer emergency medical technician (EMT) training this fall.

Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico hosts a course that begins on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The class meets from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes are also scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every other Saturday beginning on Sept. 17, before wrapping up with the New York State psychomotor skills exam on Saturday, Jan. 7. The cost for this course is $775.

EMT courses help prepare students to provide pre-hospital assessment and care for patients of all ages with a variety of medical conditions and traumatic injuries. Successful completion of the course qualifies candidates to take the New York State EMT Exam. Upon a passing result of the New York State Exam, they will be awarded their EMT certification.

For more information or to register, call the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150 or email Nate Degear at [email protected] or Renee Fox at [email protected].

