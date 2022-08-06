OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office, with help from Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service, are offering two training courses this fall for emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

Both EMT courses will prepare students to provide pre-hospital assessment and care for patients of all ages with a variety of medical conditions and traumatic injuries. Successful completion of one of these courses will qualify candidates to take the New York State EMT Exam. Upon a passing result of the New York State Exam, they will be awarded their EMT certification.

One course is hosted by the Brewerton Fire Department, 9625 Brewerton Rd., Brewerton. It meets from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Classes are also scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on the following Saturdays: Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26 before concluding with the New York State EMT practical exam on Saturday, Dec. 3. The cost for this course is $775.

The other course is hosted by Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico. It meets from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Sept. 13. Classes are also scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every other Saturday beginning on Sept. 17, before wrapping up with the New York State psychomotor skills exam on Saturday, Jan. 7. The cost for this course is $775.

For more information or to register, call the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150 or email Nate Degear at [email protected] or Renee Fox at [email protected].

