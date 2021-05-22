OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging and Oswego Health will host a second session of “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” beginning Tuesday, June 1.

The evidence-based course is a series of classes designed to help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative. The six-week course teaches caregivers skills that address challenges such as stress management, handling one’s emotions, positive self-talk, communication, holding family meetings and transitions.

The course is currently held virtually via Zoom and participants must be able to attend all six classes. Classes will begin on Tuesday, June 1 and continue every Tuesday until July 6.

Space is limited. To reserve a spot, please contact Elizabeth at the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3570.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...