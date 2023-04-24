Special Olympics is widely known as an international organization with a mission to help persons with developmental and intellectual disabilities participate as productive and respected members of society. Athletes are offered a fair opportunity to develop and demonstrate their skills and talents through sports training and competition, and to increase the public’s awareness of their capabilities and needs. Accordingly, the Special Olympics course at NU has multiple components, including: Providing students with knowledge about the nature of individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Developing skills among teacher candidates to become certified Special Olympics coaches.

Training children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities to compete in the annual regional basketball tournament.

Planning and hosting a sanctioned Special Olympics regional basketball tournament. About 175 Special Olympians competed in this year's event. Various Niagara University student organizations were involved, as well, including the Niagara University Student Government Association, Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority, Purple Eagles athletics, the ROTC program, Danceline, Cheer Squad, and Monte the Eagle. "We have anticipated the return of the Special Olympics New York Western Region Basketball Tournament to the Kiernan Recreation Center since 2019," said Dr. Garland. "Our students, the university community, and our regional partners have been preparing all semester for this Saturday. The athletes who will be competing here are the heart of our partnerships in the region and are the truest model of sportsmanship. We are thrilled to celebrate the day with them and their families."