NEW YORK – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and hundreds of buildings across the nation will be lit in green — the color of mental health awareness – to mark the occasion and encourage people to learn more about mental wellness.

Here in New York, buildings, bridges and landmarks will be lit in green to commemorate the start of Mental Health Awareness Month. The landmarks to be lit include:

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related