NEW YORK – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and hundreds of buildings across the nation will be lit in green — the color of mental health awareness – to mark the occasion and encourage people to learn more about mental wellness.
Here in New York, buildings, bridges and landmarks will be lit in green to commemorate the start of Mental Health Awareness Month. The landmarks to be lit include:
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.