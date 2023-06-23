Temporary Lane Reduction, New Signs and Improved Detection System Among Measures Intended to Reduce Collisions with Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced plans for a series of new safety enhancements along Onondaga Lake Parkway in the Village of Liverpool and the Town of Salina, Onondaga County. The enhancements are intended to reduce collisions with the low-clearance CSX Railroad bridge located near the midpoint of the parkway. They include the temporary reduction of traffic to one lane in each direction on the approaches to the CSX bridge, new signs and pavement markings, and upgrades to the existing over height detection system. Additionally, the entrance ramp to the parkway from northbound Interstate 81, which is currently closed to accommodate an ongoing construction project, will remain closed until further notice to limit the ability of trucks to access the Parkway.

“Onondaga Lake Parkway has been the scene of far too many collisions involving trucks and other over-height vehicles that should never have been on the roadway in the first place, causing unnecessary frustration and unwarranted hazards to local motorists,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The new measures we are implementing will build on the extensive steps we have already taken to prevent bridge strikes at this location and will reduce the likelihood of trucks accessing the parkway, calm traffic and provide additional, hard-to-miss, warnings of the low-clearance bridge that lies ahead.”

Also known as State Route 370, Onondaga Lake Parkway is located within Onondaga Lake Park and runs along the northern shore of Onondaga Lake, parallel to Old Liverpool Road, between the Interstate 81 interchange and the Village of Liverpool. The CSX-owned railroad bridge near the midpoint of the parkway has a posted clearance of 10 feet 9 inches and has been subject to frequent collisions with over-height vehicles, including at least six so far in 2023. The new enhancements being added will augment the nearly 50 countermeasures currently in place along both sides of the bridge, which include signs, flashing beacons, pavement markings, variable message signs and an electronic over-height vehicle detection system.

In addition to maintaining the parkway ramp closure from I-81 northbound, the following new measures will be implemented:

The parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction to calm traffic and give over-height vehicles additional time to heed the warning signs and avoid the bridge. The lane reductions will remain in place until further notice as NYSDOT assess their effectiveness and their impact on traffic conditions.

New ground-mounted and overhead signs with graphical “No Trucks” messaging that will be easier for drivers to understand.

Additional pavement markings warning of the low-bridge hazard.

Upgrade of existing over-height vehicle detection system with additional sensors to improve accuracy.

Incorporation of LED blank out signs with graphical “No Trucks” message that would activate when an over-height vehicle is detected.

Installation of a traditional, three-phase traffic signal near the bridge that would turn red when an over-height vehicle is detected.

Additionally, NYSDOT continues to explore the feasibility of several long-term measures to reduce bridge strikes along the parkway. NYSDOT will also continue to monitor the effectiveness of the ramp closure and make adjustments as warranted.

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “I’m pleased to see bridge strike remediation efforts underway on the Onondaga Lake Parkway and am hopeful this is a viable near-term solution. It’s important that DOT continues to solicit community input while monitoring traffic flow and any further bridge strikes, here and across the state, as prescribed by my low bridge study legislation.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli, Chairman of the Transportation Committee, said, “I am pleased to see the Department of Transportation taking steps to help prevent future strikes to the Onondaga Lake Parkway Rail Bridge. This is a safety issue with increased truck traffic in the Town of Salina. I urge the general public to heed the signs and devices being implemented by the State’s DOT and to stay alert while driving.”

Assemblymember Pam Hunter said, “I am pleased to acknowledge the proactive measures being undertaken by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) to enhance the safety of motorists along the Onondaga Lake Parkway. These planned safety enhancements are a crucial step in reducing the number of accidental collisions with the Parkway Bridge and ensuring the well-being of all travelers on this important roadway. Driving is a privilege that requires personal accountability. Therefore, it is essential that everyone who makes use of the parkway, observes and abides by the signage and safety measures in place to avoid future incidents. It is the State’s responsibility to prioritize the safety of our community and take decisive actions to mitigate potential risks. By implementing these safety enhancements, the NYSDOT is demonstrating its commitment to fulfilling this duty.”

Follow the New York State Department of Transportation on Twitter at @NYSDOT and @NYSDOTSyracuse. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...