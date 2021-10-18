PULASKI, NY – Yesterday, October 17, 2021, State Police in Pulaski arrested Cayla E. Newcombe, age 29, from the town of Granby on several charges following an incident where she failed to stop at the end of the Interstate 81 southbound off-ramp, exited the roadway and drove into the Valero Gas Station/Sunshine Mini Mart at 3323 Maple Ave, Pulaski, New York.

Newcombe was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree (D-felony), Reckless Endangerment 1st degree (D-felony), DWAI-Drugs (an unclassified misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (an unclassified misdemeanor), Speeding and numerous additional traffic tickets.

An employee inside the store was treated and released from the Oswego Hospital.

Troopers determined the vehicle Newcombe was operating had been reported stolen from a residence in the village of Lacona. Newcombe was uninjured and transported to Oswego County Jail pending arraignment.

