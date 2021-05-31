State Police Arrest Sandy Creek Man On Burglary Charges

SANDY CREEK, NY – On May 30, 2021, State Police arrested Jeffery S. Passino, age 41, from Sandy Creek, New York, for Burglary 1st degree, a class “B” felony.

According to State Police, Passino is charged with forcibly entering a residence at 63 Hadley Road, Sandy Creek, and physically assaulting a 26-year-old male and a 29-year-old female. The female was transported to Oswego Hospital for injuries to her right eye – nose area. The male was not injured.

Passino was located by patrols at his residence, 1 Hadley Road, Sandy Creek, and was placed into custody without incident. He was transported to the Oswego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

