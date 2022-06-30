State Police Make Arrest Following Investigation Into Sandy Creek Murder

SANDY CREEK, NY – On June 27, 2022, the New York State Police in Pulaski received a check the welfare complaint for 29-year-old Charles W. Rothenburg of Sandy Creek, New York, and on June 29, 2022, following information received during the search, Rothenburg’s body was located deceased in the residence at 5863 State Route 11 in the Town of Sandy Creek.

As a result of the investigation, Alva G. Parsons, age 62, from 5863 State Route 11 Sandy Creek was arrested for Murder 2nd degree, a class “A” felony.

He was transported to the Oswego County Jail awaiting CAP court arraignment.

The investigation is currently ongoing and any person with information is requested to contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.

UPDATE June 30 afternoon: State Police are releasing more details on the homicide investigation of Charles Rothenburg.

Investigators have determined that Rothenburg and his girlfriend were living in a camping trailer on the property next to Parson’s residence. According to police, on Monday, June 27, Alva Parsons was in a verbal dispute with Rothenburg inside Parson’s residence and following the dispute, Parsons shot Rothenburg with a pistol. A weapon has been recovered by the State Police Forensic Identification Unit.

State Police is also aware of a social media posting identifying a witness in the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding the homicide investigation, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

