PULASKI, NY – State Senator Patty Ritchie visited HealthWay Family of Brands recently to recognize the Pulaski-based business with the New York State Senate’s Empire Award.

From homes to commercial buildings, over the course of more than 30 years, HealthWay has built a comprehensive line of indoor air quality solutions for any environment. Their technology is used worldwide in numerous types of applications, from medical facilities and residences to hotels and cruise ships and more.

Over the course of the pandemic, demand for HealthWay’s products grew tremendously, with orders for their portable and commercial air cleaners coming from hospitals, nursing homes, daycare centers, assisted living centers, medical service providers and other facilities in the U.S. and overseas.

During her stop at HealthWay’s headquarters, Senator Ritchie recognized HealthWay CEO and Chairman Vincent Lobdell and Vincent Lobdell Jr., HealthWay’s Global President, for their company’s success, their contributions to the Pulaski community and the role they played in responding to the pandemic.

“HealthWay and the company’s leaders have achieved the American dream,” Ritchie said. “Not only have they realized amazing success, they have provided a number of local people with meaningful careers and invested tremendously in the revitalization of their local community. It is my honor to recognize HealthWay with the Senate’s Empire Award and I wish the company and its hardworking employees the best of luck as the business continues to grow.”

Notably, in June of 2020, HealthWay awarded seniors at Pulaski High School each a $250 gift as a gesture of goodwill following a very challenging year for students.

“This is just one small example of how HealthWay has gone above and beyond to make a difference in their community,” Ritchie said. “I know I speak for many when I say I appreciate their generosity during the pandemic and beyond.”

Also during her visit, Senator Ritchie discussed with HealthWay officials their plans for expansion and their need to hire additional employees. Those interested in opportunities can visit www.healthway.com for more information.

The New York State Senate “Empire Award” recognizes excellence in business. Its recipients demonstrate leadership in their industry, innovation, job creation, economic growth and contributions to its community.

