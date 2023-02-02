ALBANY – Following is a statement from Chancellor King And SUNY Board Of Trustees on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2024 Executive Budget:

“One year ago, Governor Hochul set a vision for making SUNY the best system of public higher education in the country. Today, she is continuing to follow through on that promise with a roadmap for achieving that vision and furthering SUNY’s legacy of equity and excellence for every student.

“No one offers a high-quality education as affordably as SUNY. But just like our partner colleges and universities nationwide, SUNY has been severely impacted by inflation, as well as increased competition for enrollment, faculty, and research dollars. Stronger student services and supports are needed more than ever – services that help students enroll, and ensure their success through completion of their degree or credential so they can enter the workforce.

“We are grateful that the Governor has highlighted the importance of predictable tuition that supports quality education – even while ensuring that 53 percent of SUNY’s full-time students do not have to pay tuition after financial aid. Her proposal also provides support to sustain and expand campus operations and programs, historic investments into labs and clinical space, and the first-ever $1.5 billion endowment program to unleash New York’s research innovation. We are also grateful for the continuation of the community college funding floor, as well as allowing our 30 community colleges access to the proposed $75 million Transformational Initiatives funding, and the potential to benefit from the first-of-its-kind Digital Transformation Initiative. These investments will allow us to set the foundation for our operations going forward.

“SUNY is the state’s workforce development engine. We are grateful the Governor has a deep understanding of our campuses and the unique roles they play in creating economic opportunity and upward mobility. We look forward to partnering with the Governor and our many champions in the Legislature – particularly Leader Stewart-Cousins, Speaker Heastie, and Chairs Krueger, Weinstein, Stavisky, and Fahy – to ensure the state’s most significant investment in public higher education in history.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related