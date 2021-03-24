ALTMAR, NY – The Tailwater Lodge and the Oswego County Health Department have partnered to bring a Moderna vaccine clinic to northern Oswego County Thursday, April 1. The clinic will be held in the Tailwater’s spacious “Barn” conference area from 2 to 6 p.m.

“Tailwater Lodge is grateful to be able to offer the space for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic,” said Tom Fernandez, Chief Operating Officer, Tailwater Lodge/Woodbine Group. “As we have eclipsed a year affected by the pandemic, we appreciate the steps taken by our community to lessen the overall impact. With each vaccine administered, we get closer to the days of celebration. The team at Tailwater is excited to be part of the path to recovery as we continue to look towards the future.”

Appointments are required. A link to sign up for appointments will be posted Tuesday, March 30, on the Oswego County Health Department’s website at https://health.oswegocounty.com/.

“This is the county health department’s first mass vaccination clinic in the northern part of Oswego County, and we’re excited to work with the Tailwater on this event,” said Diane Oldenburg, Senior Public Health Educator for the County Health Department. “As with all of our clinics, we rely on partners and volunteers to be able to serve hundreds of residents at a mass vaccination event. We appreciate the support of the Tailwater team for helping to make the vaccine accessible to the northern communities.”

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses. A second-dose vaccine clinic will be held at the Tailwater Thursday, April 29. Second-dose appointments will be made when recipients receive their first dose of vaccine.

People eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New York State include those age 50 and older, health care workers, teachers and child care workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, hotel workers, people with underlying health conditions, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and congregate settings, first responders and corrections workers, restaurant workers and restaurant delivery drivers, for-hire vehicle drivers, in-person college faculty and essential staff, public-facing government workers and public employees, public-facing not-for-profit workers, and essential in-person building service workers.

More information about vaccine eligibility is posted on the state’s COVID-19 website at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

