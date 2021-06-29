UPDATE: The Heat Advisory is no longer in effect.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a third consecutive Heat Advisory for today, Tuesday, June 29, and will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m in Oswego County.

Heat Advisories were issued on Sunday and yesterday as well. Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, and Ontario counties are also under the same Heat Advisory.

Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

The NWS advises people to prepare in the following ways:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

More information on heat safety can be found here.

The NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton) for today and tomorrow is as follows: Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

