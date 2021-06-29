UPDATE: The Heat Advisory is no longer in effect.
OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a third consecutive Heat Advisory for today, Tuesday, June 29, and will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m in Oswego County.
Heat Advisories were issued on Sunday and yesterday as well. Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, and Ontario counties are also under the same Heat Advisory.
Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The NWS advises people to prepare in the following ways:
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
More information on heat safety can be found here.
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.