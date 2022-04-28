OSWEGO COUNTY – On April 25, 2022, the Oswego Police Department (OPD) was made aware of a stolen vehicle that was reported to the Fulton Police Department (FPD) in the city of Fulton.

The vehicle was reported to have a loaded handgun inside with several other items. Officers from OPD located the vehicle in the city of Oswego and conducted a traffic stop.

Subsequent to the stop, Raymond P. Gomes, age 32, and Joseph E. Tobin, age 44, both of Oswego, were arrested. An inventory of the vehicle was conducted, and several items were missing including the handgun.

Working with investigators from FPD, the Oswego City Drug Task Force, and the Oswego County Drug Task Force, search warrants were executed at two different locations in the city of Oswego. As a result of the search warrants, information was obtained about the incident with officers recovering the stolen handgun along with other stolen property.

Through investigation, it is alleged that Kenneth A. Hobart Jr, age 37, of Fulton purchased the handgun from Gomes.

As a result of the joint investigation, Gomes was arrested on April 25 and charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon- a loaded firearm, a class c felony

Criminal sale of a firearm, a class d felony

Criminal possession of stolen property, a class d felony

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a class a misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, a class a misdemeanor

Gomes was arraigned on his alleged charges in Oswego County CAP court being remanded to the Oswego County jail.

Tobin was arrested on April 25 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree, a class a misdemeanor. Tobin was arraigned in Oswego County CAP court on his alleged charge as well as an outstanding bench warrant. Tobin was remanded to the Oswego County jail.

Hobart was arrested on April 27 charged with Criminal possession of a weapon- a loaded firearm, a class c felony. Hobart was arraigned on his alleged charge in Oswego County CAP court being remanded to the Oswego County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident or has other information about these individuals is asked to contact Investigator James LaDue of the Oswego Police Department at (315) 236-4854. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.

