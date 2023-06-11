OSWEGO COUNTY – New York’s Path Through History Weekend returns Saturday, June 17 through Monday, June 19, showcasing museums and heritage sites throughout the state. Many local museums and historical societies will be open for visitors during the weekend, making it an ideal time to dive into Oswego County’s rich history!

Check out the Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum to learn more about Oswego County’s underground railroad history. The tin shop was a central gathering place for residents and a known center of abolitionist activity in the village of Mexico. The building has since been restored and contains many informative displays. The museum, located at 3250 Main St., Mexico, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 through Monday, June 19. Tours are also available by appointment on most days. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Jim Hotchkiss at 315-963-7853.

Spend the afternoon at Casey’s Cottage, all that remains of Orville Hungerford’s Mexico Point Club House, which was destroyed by a fire in the 1950s. Dr. William C. Casey and Severin Bischof transformed the remains of the carriage house into Casey’s Cottage. The manor boasts unique features, such as life-sized carvings in the wood walls and built-in beds that look like ships’ berths. Casey’s Cottage is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through September 4. It is located at Mexico Point State Park on county Route 40 in Mexico. For more information, call 315-529-1589.

For local history on the French and Indian War, the War of 1812 and more, go to Fort Ontario State Historic Site. Rebuilt multiple times since the first fortress was erected in 1755, the current star-shaped fort dates back to the early 1840s. The fort offers visitors an insider’s look at life on a military post, displaying enlisted men’s barracks, officers’ quarters, the powder magazine and more. Located at 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego, it is currently open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. For details, call 315-343-4711.

Near Fort Ontario, the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum commemorates the only shelter for Nazi Holocaust survivors in the United States. The museum preserves the stories of 982 World War II refugees who were housed at Fort Ontario from 1944 to 1946. It is now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2 E. Seventh St., Oswego. For more information, call 315-342-3003.

Visit the Schroeppel Historical Society Museum, housed in the former Episcopal Church at 486 Main St., Phoenix. The museum depicts the history of the village of Phoenix and the Oswego River Canal. Visitors can check out the museum’s numerous artifacts, maps and scrapbooks and marvel at its renovated interior. The historical society is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., June through August. For details, call 315-695-6880.

Explore the Fort Brewerton / Oliver Stevens Blockhouse Museum on Saturday, June 17 from noon to 4 p.m. Built in 1759, the fort’s location was chosen by British General Abercrombie as a point of defense along the essential water route. The blockhouse is a replica of the first settlement in Brewerton, when Oliver Stevens and his family came here aboard the Mayflower 2 and became the first settlers of the area. Located at 9 U.S. Rte. 11, Brewerton, the museum is open April through December on the third Saturday of each month, for special events or by appointment. For more information, call 315-668-8801.

Discover over 400 years of Oswego County’s maritime history at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum! The museum features a variety of artifacts, paintings, models and stories of a major Great Lakes port during the 19th century, including a 1927 New York State Canal Boat and the National Historic Landmark WWII Tug “LT-5,” the last remaining large tug used in the Normandy landing on D-Day. The museum also offers tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse by reservation from mid-June to September. It is open daily from 1 to 5 p.m. at 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego. For details or to book a lighthouse tour, call 315-342-0480.

Immerse yourself in the rich history of the Victorian era. Visit the Richardson-Bates House Museum, the historic house of Max Richardson and home to the Oswego County Historical Society’s vast collection. The museum offers visitors a look at nearly 25,000 artifacts, documents and photographs commemorating local history. It is open from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, from April through December, at 135 E. Third St., Oswego. For more information, call 315-343-1342.

To view a full list of Oswego County museums, heritage sites and historic sites, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...