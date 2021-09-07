FULTON – United Way of Greater Oswego County recently held their second round of drawings designed for 12-25 year-old Oswego County residents who receive the vaccination against COVID-19.

Qualifying participants are invited to fill out an entry for a chance to win three different prizes over three separate drawings. First place is an Apple iPad Air with cover and a Walmart gift card, second place is a $250.00 gift card to Amazon or Walmart, and third place is a $100.00 gift card to Oswego Cinema. There will be one more drawing slated for September 17.

For the second drawing held August 27, 2021, first place winner for the iPad Air, iPad cover and Walmart gift card was Lucas Keesey of Lacona, second place winner of a $250 Walmart gift card was Alexis Thompson of Oswego, and third place winner of a $100 Oswego Cinema gift card was Emma Smith of Oswego.

Through collaborative efforts with Oswego County Dept. of Health and ConnextCare in Pulaski, Oswego County residents in this age group may access vaccinations at some remaining clinics scheduled before the final drawing and take advantage of winning a prize.

“In speaking with Lucas’s mother, Samantha Keesey, she indicated that she talked with Lucas about the pros and cons of the vaccine so he was informed to make his own decision about whether or not to get it. When asked what made him decide to get the vaccine, Lucas stated that he wanted to get the vaccine to protect his family, himself and his teammates against COVID-19 as he participates in football this year,” said ConnextCare President & CEO Tricia Peter-Clark.

“The Oswego County Health Department and ConnextCare have worked tirelessly to provide vaccinations to our community members. We are happy to assist them by providing incentive prizes to reach the younger population,” said Patrick Dewine, executive director of United Way of Greater Oswego County. “The timing of this program aligns with children returning to school. With the recent spike in COVID cases in our county and region, we hope this program will help decrease future cases” he added.

For information on upcoming vaccination clinics near you, please visit the Oswego County Health Dept. or ConnextCare websites.

