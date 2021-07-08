FULTON – United Way of Greater Oswego County is partnering with ConnextCare, the Oswego County Health Department and Pulaski Urgent Care to try to increase vaccination rates among 12 to 25 year old residents of Oswego County.

County residents between the ages of 12-25 can be entered into a drawing for: first prize an Apple iPad Air, second prize a $250 WalMart or Amazon gift card and third prize a $100 gift card for Oswego Cinema.

Those that are vaccinated at one of the ConnextCare locations, Pulaski Urgent Care or an Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic can enter themselves or their child into the drawing starting July 12, 2021. There will be three drawings with all three prizes being awarded at each drawing.

The drawings will be held on July 30, August 27 and September 17. Those receiving a two-dose series of vaccine may enter with each dose.

Now is the time to get young people vaccinated prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year. While many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifting, isolation and quarantine guidance and mask requirements are still in place for those that are unvaccinated. Many colleges and universities are requiring vaccination for return to campus life or are lifting some COVID requirements for those students and staff that are vaccinated.

“United Way of Greater Oswego County is happy to be able to provide these incentives to help increase the percentage of Oswego County residents aged 12-25 years that get vaccinated and help the County reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” said Executive Director Patrick Dewine.

Vaccine is plentiful in Oswego County and residents can be vaccinated at a variety of locations. Check with your healthcare provider, a local pharmacy or the Oswego County Health Department about times, locations, and type of vaccine that is available near you.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related