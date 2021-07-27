OSWEGO – The first of three COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawings that United Way of Greater Oswego County is offering will be held on Friday, July 30.

Local young people ages 12 – 25 who are vaccinated at Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinics, a ConnextCare location or Pulaski Urgent Care can enter themselves or their child into the drawing that started July 12, 2021 and ends September 16.

The next Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held today, July 28 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at 70 Bunner Street. The clinic is available to anyone 12 years or older and offers the Pfizer vaccine. There is an additional Oswego County Health Department vaccine clinic on Thursday, July 29th from 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Fire Department located at 6026 South Main Street, Sandy Creek. Appointments are preferred and can be made by visiting health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Oswego County residents ages 12 – 25 who receive a vaccination between July 12 and September 16 have an opportunity to win an Apple iPad Air, a $250 WalMart or Amazon gift card or a $100 gift card for Oswego Cinema. Three drawings will be held July 30, August 27 and September 17 with all three prizes being awarded at each drawing.

“We hope these incentive prizes will motivate our young residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which have been proven to be highly effective and safe,” said United Way executive director Patrick Dewine. “The vaccine is readily available in our community is key to successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For more information about the incentive drawing or to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County, please call 315-593-1900 or visit www.OswegoUnitedWay.org.

About United Way of Greater Oswego County: United Way is advancing the common good by changing systems to help all of us. We are all connected and interdependent. We all win when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, when people are healthy. United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of these problems. Living United means being part of the change. It takes everyone in the community working together to create a brighter future.

