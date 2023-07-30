Visit Chandler-Ames 1855 Bank Museum For Grand Opening Aug. 2

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Mexico Historical Society invites the public to attend the grand opening of The Chandler-Ames 1855 Bank Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum, 3250 Main St., Mexico and celebrates abolitionist Clark’s 230th birthday.

Festivities kick off with cake followed by the grand opening of The Chandler-Ames 1855 Bank Museum at 7:15 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and toast, then members of the Mexico Historical Society will share the history of the bank and give guided tours to interested attendees.

The Chandler-Ames Bank was built in 1855 by James S. Chandler and Leonard Ames Jr. The two used the building as a private banking practice for 10 years until Ames withdrew from the practice, leaving Chandler to carry on the business alone until 1867. Other bankers followed, continuing to use it as a bank until 1900.

Since then, the building has housed an assortment of businesses, including a law practice, a pedigree office, the Mexico Lunch restaurant and the Farm Production Credit office.

The Mexico Historical Society purchased the bank building in 2020, making restorations and converting it into a museum to preserve some of Mexico’s history. The original bank vault remains in the building.

The Chandler-Ames 1855 Bank Museum is conveniently located next door to the Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum, formerly owned by abolitionists and underground railroad activists Starr Clark and Harriet Loomis Clark. The pair hosted freedom-seekers in their home, the tin shop or the homes of other abolitionists, and provided transportation to the next destination.

Starr Clark played a large role in the underground railroad. He helped organize Mexico’s first anti-slavery society, assisted a runaway in his escape to Canada and advocated for the freedom of countless people. Clark’s tin shop, which was once a central gathering place for abolitionists, has since been restored and contains many informative displays available for the public to see.

Tours of the Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum or The Chandler-Ames 1855 Bank Museum are open by appointment only. To schedule a visit to either museum, contact Jim Hotchkiss at 315-963-7853.

