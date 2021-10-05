OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup published a prerecorded video today, October 5, updating the public on COVID-19 and accessing child care.

He started the video with an update on COVID-19 within the county, saying that the county’s community transmission level is still “high,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and offered his condolences to the families and loved ones of county residents who have died due to the virus.

He said a majority of those who have been hospitalized and died from the virus were unvaccinated, and he urges everyone to follow preventative practices and for eligible residents to get vaccinated.

The Oswego County Health Department hosts COVID vaccine clinics every Wednesday in October at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. On Wednesday, October 6, Health Department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, and the Moderna vaccine.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us in many ways, one being access to quality child care,” Weatherup said. “While this issue is always a vital concern for families, it has been especially challenging in recent months.”

Brandy Koproski, of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, spoke about the services the Child Care and Development Council offers to families and providers.

Koproski said child care is critical for children, families and communities by allowing parents to work and providing a quality early learning setting for children. Since 1987, Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County has been serving child care providers and parents through its Child Care and Development division.

“Its mission is to be a community resource agency, to provide support and improve the quality of life for youth and families in Oswego County,” Koproski said. “While this past year and a half have posed significant challenges to providers and parents alike, Integrated Community Planning, along with local and state-wide partners have worked tirelessly to offer assistance and support.”

She said through the CARES Act and ARP Act, funding is helping to stabilize the child care industry.

Koproski said Oswego County is in need of additional New York State-regulated child care programs to increase provider availability and meet families’ needs.

For those interested in opening a child care program, contact the Integrated Community Planning office at (315) 343-2344?. The office is also poised to assist parents and families in their search for quality and regulated child care. More information can be found here.

Weatherup continued the video by welcoming racing fans back to Oswego for Super DIRT Week at the Oswego Speedway from October 6-10. More information on the event can be found here. The Oswego County Tourism tip of the week is to check out the event.

