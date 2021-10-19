OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public today in his bi-weekly video, and discussed COVID-19 in the county and the Oswego County Pioneers Search and Rescue Team.

He said the county’s weekly new positive COVID-19 case counts remain high and offered his condolences to the loved ones of those who recently died from the virus. According to the CDC, the county’s positivity rate is now 10.89%, and the community transmission level is still high.

“We continue to see more hospitalizations and deaths in those who are unvaccinated,” Weatherup said. “If you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine but not yet vaccinated, I urge you to get your shot. Help us protect those who are not eligible for the vaccine and are at greater risk.”

There will be a vaccination clinic at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St. in Oswego, tomorrow from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Visit here for more information.

He then talked about the 50th anniversary of the Oswego County Pioneers Search and Rescue Team.

“It is a first tier agency that works with other first responders to find missing people,” Weatherup said. “Established in 1971, it was the first civilian unit of its kind in New York State.”

The team is comprised entirely of volunteer citizens who must be at least 18 years of age. Members must complete a 75-hour training program, which includes various search techniques and survival skills, like navigation, first aid and communication. They provide their own equipment and many pursue additional training on their own.

The team also works with the Onondaga Wilderness Team and other search and rescue units in the region. Weatherup said in 2020, the team handled 46 calls and was activated for 26 searches. They also participated in a mutual aid incident in Onondaga County at the request of the New York State Police, and one in Madison County at the request of the New York State Forest Rangers. It is the official search and rescue team for Oswego County. It receives funding from the county legislature as well as donations and grants.

“While we are proud of our great outdoors, having 30,000 acres of public land for people to explore only highlights the need to have trained and experienced searches available in a timely manner,” Weatherup said.

The Oswego County Tourism Tip of the Week is to enjoy the beautiful foliage on one of the County’s many trail networks.

Weatherup recommended residents to join the Oswego Health Miles Coalition in celebrating National Take a Hike Day by participating in a month-long competition October 20 through November 17. He also recommended visiting a U-Pick pumpkin farm and a frightening attraction.

