OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public today in his biweekly video. This week, he discussed COVID-19 and highlighted the county’s veterans.

He said the number of COVID-19 positive cases this week have decreased slightly compared to recent weeks, calling it a step in the right direction.

“Unfortunately, I’m sorry to report that we are still losing neighbors to this disease,” Weatherup said.

He offered his condolences to the loved ones of the county residents who have died due to the virus.

He also said according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county’s community transmission rate remains ‘High.’

“This puts those not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated at higher risk of contracting the disease and developing severe cases,” Weatherup said. “The number of vaccinations continue to increase, albeit slowly. Just 55.5% of residents are now fully vaccinated, and we can do better than that. If you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but not yet vaccinated, I urge you to get your shot. The vaccine will protect you, your family, and your neighbors.”

There will be a vaccine clinic tomorrow at 70 Bunner Street, Oswego, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Boosters are also available, but an appointment is required. Click here for more information.

Veterans Day is next week, November 11, and Weatherup thanked the county’s veterans for their service.

“We are grateful for your sacrifice and service to this great country of ours,” Weatherup said. “Veterans contribute to our society in many ways, and not just during their time in active duty. They take the lessons they’ve learned and the experiences they’ve had, and they use that knowledge to make our world a better place.”

He said some have gone on to become leaders in business, education, healthcare, and active volunteer in the community.

The Oswego County Veterans Services Office aims to support veterans and their families. Staff can guide veterans in how to obtain identification cards, military and medical records, and assist with paperwork and applying for other benefits.

Weatherup said the agency has experienced intermittent availability due to recent staffing changes and the county is working to mitigate the situation. Last month, the legislature voted to approve the appointment of a new acting director of the agency pending a search for a replacement.

New and established veterans can request an appointment by calling 315-591-9100 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays or email them at [email protected].

He asked residents to take a moment and thank a veteran in their life.

There will be a ceremony celebrating veterans on November 11 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park on South First Street in Fulton (the park is directly across from City Hall.) The ceremony will be hosted by the Fulton Veterans Council.

There will be coffee and donuts provided at City Hall at 10 a.m. and immediately after the 11 a.m. ceremony, a complimentary luncheon will be at the VFW Post #569, located at 216 Cayuga St. in Fulton.

