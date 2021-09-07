OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup today briefed the public during his biweekly video update. In today’s video, he discussed the surge in COVID-19 cases, National Preparedness Month, and the Tourism Tip of the Week.

He said the cumulative case counts of COVID-19 in Oswego County have been increasing these past few weeks.

“Just this past week, we reported 388 new positive cases and 903 people are in mandatory isolation or quarantine,” Weatherup said. “I’m also sorry to report that we’ve lost two more neighbors to the virus. I would like to extend our condolences to the families and friends of these patients. This shows us that the virus is still active here in Oswego County.”

He also said according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county’s community transmission remains “high.” He urges residents to protect themselves in public spaces and to get vaccinated.

As of today, 61,976 people, which is little more than half of Oswego County residents, have completed their vaccine series.

He reminded residents that the vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from the virus.

There is a county vaccination clinic scheduled every Wednesday in September at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St. in Oswego.

More information on clinic dates and locations is available here.

“We continue to work through this pandemic knowing we have faced other trying times,” Weatherup said. “We’ve dealt with emergencies and disasters, such as those caused by flooding, high wind and severe weather… Through early planning and preparation, we can improve our community’s ability to withstand a disaster and boost our recovery efforts.”

September is National Preparedness Month and Weatherup acknowledged the county’s emergency management office (EMO) staff for their “unwavering commitment” to protecting the health and safety of the people in this county.

“Thanks to their hard work, Oswego County is a National Weather Service Storm Ready community and a National Weather Service Weather Ambassador,” Weatherup said. “EMO also partners with Exelon Generation, the New York State Division of Homeland Security, Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to implement the county’s radiological emergency response plan.”

EMO also aids in other county departments and initiatives, such as COVID-19 response, E 911 communications, EMS training and planning for special events.

Weatherup encouraged all residents to create an emergency plan with their families and a disaster kit to keep in their homes and vehicles. More information can be found here

Lastly, Weatherup discussed the county’s Tourism Tip of the Week: Enjoy the fall harvest and visit farm stands and markets to buy some fresh sweet corn, apples, apple cider, garden fresh produce, homemade jams, sauces, baked goods and local fruit wine.

