OSWEGO COUNTY – Yesterday, May 12, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup shared his monthly video of county updates and discussed recent resolutions the county has passed and highlighted the State of the County address he gave yesterday.

As the video update did not include an ASL interpreter, the full transcript can be read here.

In the monthly update, Weatherup discussed resolutions passed during recent legislative meetings.

Effective from June 1 to December 1, the first resolution temporarily suspends the county tax on gas and diesel fuel over $3 per gallon.

The second vote approved a proposed local law on mass transportation in Oswego County. Its passage allows the county to contract with transit providers to enhance transportation services for residents across the county.

To close out the special meeting held on April 26, the legislature approved a resolution to donate surplus bullet-proof vests to humanitarian workers helping Ukraine citizens.

During yesterday’s May 12 meeting, the legislature passed a resolution to renew an inter-municipal agreement with the city of Oswego for leachate treatment and sludge disposal; another to adopt a local law that will permit and regulate ATVs on portions of certain county roads; and one to set up a public hearing on a proposed local law to establish fees and guidelines for tow services dispatched by the county.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 in the legislative chambers of the legislative building in Oswego.

He also highlighted the State of the County address he gave yesterday.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on us, we continue to look forward. Our sales tax revenues grew in 2021 – increasing almost 5% from the year before and close to 9% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019,” Weatherup said. “The legislature approved a 7% tax cut for property owners in the 2022 budget, following a nearly 3% reduction the previous year. I’m proud to say that this has created the lowest county tax rate in more than a decade.”

Despite the continued pressure of unfunded mandates and cost-shifting from Albany, our county is on solid footing financially. We strive to continue this momentum and move into a new era of prosperity.

Last year, the county created the Office of Strategic Initiatives to help advance the objective of financial prosperity, due to the $20 million Oswego County received in federal pandemic relief funding.

“We have been moving forward very carefully to ensure that our investments will strengthen our communities for generations to come,” Weatherup said.

He then moved on to announce the legislative building, located at 46 E. Bridge St. in Oswego will begin its summer hours beginning June 1 until September 2. The building will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“With summer on the horizon, I’ll take this chance to remind you about our extraordinary water resources,” Weatherup said. “We have the largest shoreline along Lake Ontario of any other county in the state and we are home to Oneida Lake, the largest lake located entirely within New York state. Our large variety of lakes, ponds, rivers and streams not only provide beautiful panoramas, but endless recreational opportunities.”

This month’s tourism tip is explore these water resources and to attend the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22.

“It features exhibits, displays and demonstrations, along with music and food, kids’ crafts and other activities,” Weatherup said. “Representatives will be there from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Oswego Fire Department, Boating Industries Association of Upstate New York and New York Sea Grant. In addition, NOAA staff and local advisory council members for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary will talk about the proposal and give people a chance to explore underwater resources using Oculus headsets.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...