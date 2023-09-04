NASHVILLE, TN – Today, Wellpath, the nation’s leader in providing compassionate medical and mental healthcare to vulnerable patients in challenging clinical environments, announced it was selected by the Oswego County in Oswego, New York, to provide comprehensive medical and mental healthcare to the patients at the Oswego County Jail. The one-year contract agreement September 1, 2023.

“We are excited to partner with Wellpath. Their best practices include transparent communications, community partnerships, and clinical innovations that will enhance the care we provide to our patients,” said Sheriff Don Hilton.

“Wellpath is excited about this new opportunity, which is grounded in our legacy and mission to provide compassionate healthcare to every individual,” said Vice President of Partnership Development Laura Busbin. “At Wellpath, we take pride in providing hope and healing by improving health and transforming the lives of our patients,” she said.

“We have built our New York partnerships on a solid foundation of excellence and transparency in all we do,” said Chief Development Officer Zela Guirola. “We will collaborate with Sheriff Hilton and his staff to create a highly responsive medical program that will be the pride of New York.”

“We are proud of our affiliation with the Oswego County” said Shane McElveen, Regional Vice President of Operations. “We will provide the care that patients and the sheriff expect and deserve. We will put our mantra on display for all to see and follow: ‘Always Do The Right Thing.”

ABOUT WELLPATH

Wellpath is the premier provider of localized, high-quality, compassionate care to vulnerable patients in challenging clinical environments. Wellpath holds patients at the center of everything we do and promotes rigorous standards of care and innovation. With more than 15,000 clinicians and professionals in 36 states across the U.S. and Australia, Wellpath provides medical and mental healthcare services to over 300,000 patients daily in more than 550 facilities, including prisons, jails, state hospitals, forensic treatment, civil commitment centers, and community-based services. Learn more at wellpathcare.com.

