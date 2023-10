Twenty one years ago today, September 11, the nation was struck with tragedy and grief as almost 3,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks in the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a crash-landed plane in Pennsylvania.

Since then the memories still seem fresh in the minds and hearts of Americans. Oswego County Today would like to hear your stories on where you were that morning and how it impacted your life.

