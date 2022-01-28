OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Oswego County beginning tonight at 10 p.m. through 1 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, January 29.

NWS warns that very cold wind chills are expected with wind chills as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton):

Today: Light snow, mainly before noon, then scattered flurries after 3 p.m. High near 24. North wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. North wind 11 to 14 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

