Pulaski, NY – Winners for the Edward Jones “Sunday Artists” Show & Competition were announced Friday June 2nd at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center during the opening reception of the Show.

This year there were 28 different artists who submitted work for a total of 74 entries on display at the gallery. Cash prizes were awarded for exemplary artwork based on visual impact, originality, overall design and craftsmanship in seven different categories. Winners are as follows:

Edward Jones Best of Show:

Rebecca Moshaty, Darkness Fades, Mixed Media

Painting Category (Watercolor)

1st – Eileen C. Ditch, Old Goat, Watercolor

2nd- Dona Flaherty, Tree on the Hill, Watercolor

3rd – Jan Tighe, Water Main Break on Maple, Watercolor

Painting Category (Acrylic & Oil)

1st – Louis Lichtenstein, USS Growler – 1812, Oil

2nd – Robert Reed, Canoe Explorer, Acrylic

3rd – Gracie Lavack, Falls, Acrylic

Ceramics

1st – Tom Lambert, Torn, Ceramics

2nd- Mark Muhich, Common Snapping Turtle, Ceramics

3rd – Billie Jo Peterson, Bear Spirit, Ceramics

Mixed Media

1st – Karen Allen, Sugar & Spice, Mixed Media

2nd – Abigail Thomas, Victoria’s Inner Song, Mixed 3rd

3rd- Beth Sotherden, A Walk in November, Mixed Media

Fine Craft

1st – Anna Blachman, A Sunny Day Travelers Notebook, Tooled Leather

2nd- Diane Melnick, Larry, Glass Mosaic

3rd – Karen Wheeler, Sunflower, Glass on Glass

Photo/Digital Art

1st – Lyn Bernatovich, Large Botanical #2, Wet Cyanotype

2nd – Beth Sotherdan, Moonlight Sonata, Digital Painting

3rd – Diane Melnick, Lower Antelope Canyon, Photo

Drawing & Illustration

1st – Lori Hutchings, Raven, Pencil

2nd- Brooke Snyder, Dichotomy, Acrylic & Chalk Paste

3rd – Philip G. Lee, Boldt Castle Powerhouse, Pencil

As title sponsor, Jon Connell of Edward Jones selected the Best of Show award while local artist, Amanda Muto, had the challenge of selecting first, second and third prizes in seven different categories.

Amanda has a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Oswego State and an Art Education degree from Nazareth College of Rochester. As well as being an artist, she manages the marketing for her family’s dairy business, as well as a few local modern restaurants and is currently working on illustrating a children’s book.

‘“I really wish I could have given out more awards,” says Muto. “ There is so much great work in the show .”

The Art Center wishes to express their gratitude to local financial advisors Jon Connell and Kate Connell, of Edward Jones in Pulaski, for their commitment to investing in the local community as the title sponsor for the show.

“We are honored to support the Salmon River Fine Arts Center and the talents of the artists in the area.” Connell said. “We appreciate growing with the community and developing relationships in Pulaski!”

The public is invited to come in and view the show and cast their own vote on their favorite work of art. A people’s choice award will also be given to an artist at the end of the show based on the results of these ballots. The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays noon until 6 pm and Saturdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community.

For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, or to find out how you can participate in art programs, exhibits, or classes please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...