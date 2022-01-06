OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issues a winter weather advisory for Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties from 4 a.m. Friday, January 7, to 7 a.m. Saturday, January 8.

According to NWS, lake effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton):

Tonight (January 6): A chance of snow showers between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., then snow likely after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Friday night: Snow likely before 7 p.m, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery, with a northwest wind 11 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night: A chance of snow and sleet, mainly after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

