OSWEGO COUNTY– May is Women’s Health Month, and the Oswego County Health Department reminds residents of services and resources available to women and their families year-round.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best way for women and girls to improve their physical and mental health is to get regular checkups with their nurse or doctor, eat a healthy and balanced diet, be physically active and prioritize mental health practices by learning stress management techniques.

“We take women’s health very seriously,” Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor said. “From babies to the elderly, we aim to provide immunization services and track communicable diseases such as COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis and more. We also help pregnant women before and after birth with our Maternal Child Health Home Visiting and Healthy Families programs.”

The Oswego County Maternal Child Health Home Visiting Program is a short-term voluntary program that provides home visits to qualified families. Designed to improve pregnancy outcomes, the program includes home visits from a public health nurse to educate families on a variety of topics such as parenting skills and early childhood health and development. The visiting nurse can perform physical examinations for both mother and child, weigh the baby, assist with breastfeeding, answer questions and connect families with community resources including WIC or the Healthy Families program.

To enroll in the program, residents can talk to their healthcare provider, go online at https://health.oswegocounty.com and search programs and services to complete an online self-referral form or call the Oswego County Preventive Division at 315-349-3547.

The Oswego County Healthy Families Program is available to expectant and new parents. It is a free, voluntary, evidence-based home visiting program that is designed to help strengthen the bond between parents and their babies. Staff provide support and information on prenatal care, parenting, infant and child development and child health. They also connect parents with medical providers for prenatal visits and immunizations and help families access a wide variety of community resources.

“Living in a rural county, it can be difficult and frustrating for parents who are expecting to get the resources and help they need,” said Betty Dunsmoor, coordinator of the Oswego County Healthy Families Program. “We’re here to help take some of that stress off new parents and share information of local resources that can assist them.”

Anyone is able to make referrals to the Healthy Families Program, including self-referrals, by calling 315-349-3553 or by emailing [email protected].

Healthy Families Oswego County is a program of the Oswego County Health Department, in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County. For details, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/1_preventive/healthy_families.php or email [email protected].

For more information about the Oswego County Health Department and its services, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com or call 315-349-3547.

